IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trevena were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $372.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.59. Trevena, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

