IFP Advisors Inc Invests $128,000 in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $152.19.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

