IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 14,015 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 1,078.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $55,848.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

