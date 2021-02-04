IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after buying an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.35.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.43.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

