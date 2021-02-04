Ignition Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 241.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 305.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $252,016.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,893.22 or 1.00184250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040267 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,394,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,381,744 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

