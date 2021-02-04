iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

