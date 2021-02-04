II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $105.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price upped by analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of IIVI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,950. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $96.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,887 shares of company stock worth $26,294,595. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

