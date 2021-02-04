Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Lowered to $33.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -20.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Immunovant by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

