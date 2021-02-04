Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Immunovant by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Immunovant by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immunovant by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.