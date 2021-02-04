Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMVT. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Immunovant by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 547,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

