IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.05. IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 328,169 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) news, Director George Arthur Gorzynski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,170. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $89,600.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

