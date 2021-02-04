Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $20.22 on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

