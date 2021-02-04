Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

