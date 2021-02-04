Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Up 11.7%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares were up 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 416,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 366,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 6.98.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.