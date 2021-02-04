Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of INDB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. 928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,310. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

