Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) recently:

2/2/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

1/29/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

1/27/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

1/19/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

1/13/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

1/11/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

1/7/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

12/11/2020 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 905,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,836. The company has a market capitalization of $236.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.