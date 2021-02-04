Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $237.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.