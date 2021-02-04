Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.80

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 1606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 821.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

