Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading 18.4% Higher

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67. 18,699,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 6,877,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 516.81% and a negative return on equity of 139.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Inpixon worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

