Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANIX opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $121.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

