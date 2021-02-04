Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CFFN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 15,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,841. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

