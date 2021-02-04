Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases 619 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78).

GSK opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,277.60 ($16.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,373.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,439.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,694.88 ($22.14).

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.