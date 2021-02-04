Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,091 shares in the company, valued at $83,287,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TXG stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.87. 485,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,738. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.03.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.