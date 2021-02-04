Insider Selling: Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) Insider Sells $641,215.42 in Stock

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) insider Erop Enterprises Llc sold 3,374,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $641,215.42.

Erop Enterprises Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Erop Enterprises Llc sold 1,177,873 shares of Altair International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $270,910.79.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Erop Enterprises Llc sold 215,800 shares of Altair International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $60,424.00.

NASDAQ ATAO opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Altair International Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About Altair International

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

