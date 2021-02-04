Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Sells $246,840.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

