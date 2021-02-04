Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Sells 95,744 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at $439,170,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.26. 495,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $168.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 119.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.