Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells $2,857,908.24 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24.

JPM stock opened at $135.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 309,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

