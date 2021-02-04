Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.97, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

