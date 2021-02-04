Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 3,840 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $533,306.88.

On Thursday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $7,359,674.42.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,750. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natera by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 318,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after buying an additional 198,395 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 159,804 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after buying an additional 97,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

