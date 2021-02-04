Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $775,279.50 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven L. Fradkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,393,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.