Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $121,856.34 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $121,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $41,690.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gaines Wehrle sold 2 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $117.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gaines Wehrle sold 585 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $37,135.80.

PNRG opened at $36.66 on Thursday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $148.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.