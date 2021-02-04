Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $1,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,868,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,006,530.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $909,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $891,870.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $779,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $398,821.70.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,904,614.37.

On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 617,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.