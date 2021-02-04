Insider Selling: TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Senior Officer Sells C$23,385.00 in Stock

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$23,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,653 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,632.50.

Shane Manchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TOG opened at C$2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$623.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOG. ATB Capital raised their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

