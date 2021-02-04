Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00.

Shares of Tricida stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 42.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

