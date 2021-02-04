Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases Shares of 119 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,646.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.36.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

