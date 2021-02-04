Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading 11.4% Higher

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.70. 1,280,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 921,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,604 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Insmed by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

