Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 385 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $197.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.97. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

