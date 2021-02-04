Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

DVY stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

