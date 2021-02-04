Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $706,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $701.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

