Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $895,000 Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

