Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 475 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $204.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $197.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

