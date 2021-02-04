Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 80,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 92,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

