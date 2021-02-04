Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 336 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.