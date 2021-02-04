inSure DeFi (SURE) One Day Volume Tops $103,822.00

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $103,822.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00065522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.01324905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.19 or 0.05117133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,606,640,082 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

