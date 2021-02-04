Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

