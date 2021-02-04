Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera Sells 54,659 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,951,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 117,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.