Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 350,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 339,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $240.07 million, a PE ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

IDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

