InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ICLD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 3,570,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,973,504. InterCloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

