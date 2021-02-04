Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,800. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

