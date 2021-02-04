International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock opened at $839.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $827.16 and a 200 day moving average of $650.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.00.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.